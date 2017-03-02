Make a Wish surprises nine families before Disney On Ice
Some families in West Michigan had one of their dreams come true Thursday night. Nine children were surprised with an appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse before watching Disney on Ice at Van Andel Arena, all thanks to Make a Wish.
