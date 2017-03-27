Magician David Blaine coming to Grand Rapids
David Blaine announced his first-ever tour of shows in North America Monday and Grand Rapids is on the list. The magician, illusionist and stunt artist will be in Grand Rapids at 20 Monroe Live on June 20. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10:00am.
