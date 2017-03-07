Local man accused of anti-Semitic thr...

Local man accused of anti-Semitic threats was subject of Discovery Channel doc

A local man charged with making threats to shoot children and people of Jewish descent was the subject of a 2016 television documentary exploring the rise of white nationalism in America. David Lenio, 29, is facing felony charges for tweeting threats of mass shootings and threats against Jews, according to police.

