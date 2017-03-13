Lawsuit says negligence caused workpl...

Lawsuit says negligence caused workplace fatality

A Michigan man is suing auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate Corp. and four robotics companies after his wife died in an industrial accident at an auto parts molder in Ionia, Mich. In a lawsuit filed March 7 at U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., William Holbrook claims the accident at Ventra Ionia LLC, a subsidiary of Flex-N-Gate that specilizes in chrome-plated plastics, bumpers and trailer hitches, was due to negligence and/or improper design by those who manufactured, installed and serviced the automation system.

