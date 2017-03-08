LaughFest 2017 kicks off with mannequ...

LaughFest 2017 kicks off with mannequin challenge

March 9

A crowd of about 100 people gathered at Rosa Parks Circle on Thursday, March 9 to take part in West Michigan's largest mannequin challenge, signifying the beginning of the annual two-week community comedy festival. The mannequin challenge is a video challenge where participants must stand perfectly still as a camera passes through the crowd.

