Kentwood teachers connect with culturally diverse students
Bowen Elementary teacher Katie Lett artfully weaved a middle school field trip into a lesson on citing sources for her fifth grade English language learners to ensure optimal engagement. Gathered around the table for the small-group intervention were students eager to learn from several countries, including Bosnia, Tanzania and Myanmar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Not a fan at all
|264
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|A Commenter
|2,861
|i gots to FART
|11 hr
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|11 hr
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|guest
|47
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|guest
|1,166
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC