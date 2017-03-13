Keller Williams is on an 'endless pursuit' of entertaining himself
Even if your not into jamming solos, looping sounds and a hodgepodge of "what am I listening to," you'll be in awe of the sight that is Keller Williams. Using a loop pedal, the Virginia native is known for his signature jumps between instruments to build an elaborate wall of lush, funky and, some might say, trippy soundscapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|See Men
|2,851
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC