Judge drops lawsuit against Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese and High School
A lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids and three school employees has been dismissed by a Kent County Circuit Court Judge. The lawsuit had been filed by the 15-year-old Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School student who had a sexual relationship with his tutor, Abigail Simon, in 2013.
