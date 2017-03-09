Jersey Junction opens their doors for Spring
In West Michigan, Spring means flowers bloom, grass gets green, and Jersey Junction opens their doors! This month, Jersey Junction flipped their sign from closed to open. Their building is historic and charming, located in East Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|ZIO DBL STD
|20
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Duder
|1,163
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC