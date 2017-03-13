isd student

Ben Fleming , Careerline Tech Center Building Tech/Construction Management student and homeschooled senior, took first place in the Carpentry contest at the SkillsUSA Regional competition February 11 and 12 at Lenawee Tech Center in Adrian, MI. "Ben has worked extremely hard inside and outside of the classroom through his on-the-job work experience to gain the skills that resulted in this regional win," Eric Lillibridge, Building Tech/Construction Management instructor for CTC, said.

