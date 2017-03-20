Hundreds gather to a oeTaste the West Sidea and support community transformation
Enthusiastic fans of the City's West Side restaurant staples gathered at the Goei Center Wednesday night to support the continued efforts of revitalizing several area neighborhoods. The annual event featured food and drink samplings from a list of west side bars, breweries and restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|5 min
|Gville Jim
|69
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Robin Johnson
|1,167
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|NewsFan13
|2,872
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Maddietwo
|49
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Jan
|265
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|615
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 27
|Sounds great
|190
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC