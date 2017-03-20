Hundreds gather to a oeTaste the West...

Hundreds gather to a oeTaste the West Sidea and support community transformation

Enthusiastic fans of the City's West Side restaurant staples gathered at the Goei Center Wednesday night to support the continued efforts of revitalizing several area neighborhoods. The annual event featured food and drink samplings from a list of west side bars, breweries and restaurants.

