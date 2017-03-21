Hudsonville Crash Injures Three
Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash on westbound I-196 at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville around 1:59 p.m. All four involved vehicles were traveling west on I-1-96. As three of the vehicles slowed down for traffic, 22-year-old Christian Dennis had taken his eyes off the roadway while looking for an item in his car.
