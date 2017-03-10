HS freshman awarded Youth of the Year by GR Boys and Girls Club
The Allegan County sheriff says a deputy was involved in a crash that shut down both directions of M-40 for more than two hours on Friday. Zsana Hoskins talks to 24 Hour News 8 after receiving the Youth of the Year award from the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids.
