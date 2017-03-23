How Strep Throat Symptoms Led To Amputated Hands And Feet
Kevin Breen is lucky to be alive. The 44-year-old was suffering with stomach pains and feeling generally "off" on Christmas Day, so he went to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|Not a fan at all
|264
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|A Commenter
|2,861
|i gots to FART
|21 hr
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|21 hr
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|guest
|47
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|guest
|1,166
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC