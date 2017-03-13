Hope men's lacrosse blanks Bethany, W.V. at home
The Hope College men's lacrosse team posted the second shutout in a team history during a 20-0 win against visiting Bethany, W.V., on Tuesday. Goalie Nick Schanhals of North Muskegon, Michigan and Joey Williams of Farmington Hills, Michigan combined for three saves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|dol
|4
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Edie
|2,850
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mon
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC