HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing to close early for girl's funeral
BarFly Ventures is closing its three main Grand Rapids restaurants early Thursday, March 16, so employees can attend the funeral of a 7-year-old girl. HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella's Lounge will close at 3 p.m., according to posts on their Facebook pages .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|See Men
|2,851
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC