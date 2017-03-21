HopCat, GR Brew Co. and Stella’s Lounge helping out on World Down Syndrome Day
HopCat, Stella's Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Company are donating $1 today for every sale of their HopCat Beer Right Meow beer to the National Down Syndrome Society. Mackenzie Boyd, the daughter of co-founder of BarFly Ventures, and current Vice President of Food, Beverage and Innovation, Garry Boyd, died March 10, and today's donations are being made in her honor.
