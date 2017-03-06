Healthcare Legal News: Vol 7, Number 1

Healthcare Legal News: Vol 7, Number 1

EXPANSION OF PRACTICE AUTONOMY OF PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS by Brian Fleetham, Member Grand Rapids Office 616.336.1016 [email protected] As part of a flurry of activity at the end of 2016, Public Act 379 was enacted by the Michigan legislature and signed by Governor Snyder. That Act amends various provisions of the Michigan Public Health Code regarding the professional relationship of physician assistants with physicians and podiatrists and the professional independence of PAs.

