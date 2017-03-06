Healthcare Legal News: Vol 7, Number 1
EXPANSION OF PRACTICE AUTONOMY OF PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS by Brian Fleetham, Member Grand Rapids Office 616.336.1016 [email protected] As part of a flurry of activity at the end of 2016, Public Act 379 was enacted by the Michigan legislature and signed by Governor Snyder. That Act amends various provisions of the Michigan Public Health Code regarding the professional relationship of physician assistants with physicians and podiatrists and the professional independence of PAs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|NewsFan13
|2,848
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 27
|Schilder211
|1,162
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC