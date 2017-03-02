gvsu top college
Grand Valley State University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that said the Michigan university unfairly restricted free speech on campus. Student group "Turning Point USA at Grand Valley State University" was critical of the school's Free Speech Zone Policy in its December lawsuit for limiting expressive activity to "speech zones" and requiring students to gain prior university permission.
