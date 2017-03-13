GRAPHIC: Man's hands, feet amputated after strep throat
The rare case of strep throat almost killed the man and started causing his organs to fail before doctors could figure out what the disease was. GRAND RAPIDS, MI A man who caught a rare case of strep throat almost died, and now, he has to have his hands and feet amputated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|See Men
|2,851
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC