Grand Rapidsa west side looks at zoning changes
City Commissioners and officials changed the proposed zoning maps for Grand Rapids after many west side residents expressed concern with the height of developments potentially allowed with the lack of affordable housing. It's been a point of contention between city officials and west side residents, many of whom are worried renters and homeowners would be priced out of their neighborhoods.
