Grand Rapids to end 35 years of taxi controls under new state law

Grand Rapids' 35-year-old taxi cab licensing program will come to an end March 21, when the state of Michigan will take over controls under a new state law. Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will soon be issuing licenses for taxis, limousines and -- for the first time in the state -- drivers with ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

