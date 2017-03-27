Grand Rapids superintendent to deliver fifth state of schools address
Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal will give her annual State of our Schools address Thursday, May 4, at GRPS University. The event, open to the public, is an opportunity for the superintendent to lay out some of the district's priorities and new initiatives for the coming school year and to reflect on the accomplishments of this year.
