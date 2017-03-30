Grand Rapids police identify deadly s...

Grand Rapids police identify deadly shooting victim

The GRPD says Wesley Arthur Carroll, 52, was shot in the 100 block of Putnam Street SW early Wednesday morning. An autopsy report concluded Carroll died from the gunshot wound, according to police.

