Grand Rapids Police Chief: A fearful immigrant community makes it hard for us to our jobs
According to Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky, crime in Grand Rapids has been on the decline in recent years due, in large part, to the relationships that law enforcement has developed with immigrant communities. That's what Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky said in a recent meeting of anxious people at the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Morningwood
|2,845
|are the protesters going to jump
|8 hr
|Gville Jim
|59
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|9 hr
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 27
|Schilder211
|1,162
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC