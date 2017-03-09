Grand Rapids makes 2017 Best Cities f...

Grand Rapids makes 2017 Best Cities for St. Patricka s Day celebrations

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

It could be the luck of the Irish or the many festivities that are planned around the city, but Grand Rapids is now ranked as the 20th best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in according to WalletHub . Rankings are based on individual cities' St. Patrick's Day traditions, average cost of events, safety and accessibility and weather forecast.

