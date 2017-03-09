Grand Rapids makes 2017 Best Cities for St. Patricka s Day celebrations
It could be the luck of the Irish or the many festivities that are planned around the city, but Grand Rapids is now ranked as the 20th best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in according to WalletHub . Rankings are based on individual cities' St. Patrick's Day traditions, average cost of events, safety and accessibility and weather forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ZIO DBL STD
|20
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Duder
|1,163
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC