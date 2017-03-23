Grand Rapids Covenant Christian defeats Manton in Class C semifinals

Three people were arrested after a tip led police to a vehicle expected to be transporting narcotics from Kalamazoo to Traverse City The Traverse Narcotic... EAST LANSING - The memory of playing in the Final Four is one that lasts forever. Unfortunately, for Manton, the result is really something they won't want to spend a lot o... EAST LANSING - The memory of playing in the Final Four is one that lasts forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.