Grand Rapids bar owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

Michael Farah faces up to three years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to tax fraud. Late last year, court documents show that Michael Farah and his son Brian, who operate Farah's Bar on Michigan St NE, were accused of deleting point of sale records from 2013 and 2014 in an effort to conceal the true income of their businesses Kuzzins Inc, Kuzzins I and Kuzzins II.

