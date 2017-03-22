Graduation rate for Grand Rapids Schools climbs for fifth straight year
The overall graduation rate for students in the Grand Rapids Public Schools increased for the fifth consecutive year, according to 2015-16 data released Wednesday, March 22, by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information. The graduation rate is now 65.5 percent, up 9.3 percent from 56. 2 percent in 2014-15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Wyoming Bob
|1,165
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Sam
|46
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Mon
|TheKaisho
|263
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|NewsFan13
|2,856
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 18
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC