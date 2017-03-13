Fatal crash victim identified as Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior
A Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior died Thursday evening after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Cannon Township. Jared Thomas Pilczuk, 18, of Rockford, was the driver killed in the crash at the intersection of Cannonsburg Road NE and Egypt Valley NE.
