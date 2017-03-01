Ex-prosecutor to stand trial for felony in wrong-way crash that injured man
A former assistant Kent County prosecutor will stand trial for a wrong-way crash that injured a man, cost him his own job and threatened the careers of three Grand Rapids police officers handling the investigation. Josh Kuiper, 42, was ordered Friday, March 3, to stand trial in Kent County Circuit Court on a charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|T-Man
|2,846
|are the protesters going to jump
|14 hr
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Thu
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 27
|Schilder211
|1,162
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC