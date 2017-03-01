Ex-prosecutor to stand trial for felo...

Ex-prosecutor to stand trial for felony in wrong-way crash that injured man

A former assistant Kent County prosecutor will stand trial for a wrong-way crash that injured a man, cost him his own job and threatened the careers of three Grand Rapids police officers handling the investigation. Josh Kuiper, 42, was ordered Friday, March 3, to stand trial in Kent County Circuit Court on a charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function.

