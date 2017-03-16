Elizabeth Smart in Grand Rapids: Ita s okay to speak out

Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted from her parents' home in Utah back in 2002, discussed the hellish reality of rape and abduction at the J.W. Marriott Thursday. "I heard the voice, 'I have a knife at your neck, don't make a sound and come with me,'" Smart said at the hotel Thursday, sharing her story of pain on behalf of the YWCA's Open Table luncheon.

