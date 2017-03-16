Elizabeth Smart in Grand Rapids: Ita s okay to speak out
Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted from her parents' home in Utah back in 2002, discussed the hellish reality of rape and abduction at the J.W. Marriott Thursday. "I heard the voice, 'I have a knife at your neck, don't make a sound and come with me,'" Smart said at the hotel Thursday, sharing her story of pain on behalf of the YWCA's Open Table luncheon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|See Men
|2,851
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC