Elizabeth Smart comes to Grand Rapids to advocate for change
On June 5, 2002 a families nightmare became a reality-and a story that shook the nation. Elizabeth Smart, a 14 year old girl, was abducted in the night from her bedroom in her family's Salt Lake City home.For 9 months-her family along with search parties across the nation looked for the young girl-who was held captive only 3 miles from her family home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Wyoming Bob
|1,165
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|Sam
|46
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|TheKaisho
|263
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|NewsFan13
|2,856
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 18
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC