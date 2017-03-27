Elderly couple wheeled onto wrong fli...

Elderly couple wheeled onto wrong flight from Florida, land in Upstate NY

An elderly couple from Florida fell victim to an airline glitch that landed them in Upstate NY, about 520 miles from their destination in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Snowbirds Helen Wheeker, 96, and George Nobel, 89, were in wheelchairs at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Grand Rapids, MI

