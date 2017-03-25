Eisenhower granddaughter to honor Betty Ford in Grand Rapids
President Dwight Eisenhower's granddaughter will visit Michigan next month to mark what would have been the 99th birthday of first lady Betty Ford. The Gerald Ford Presidential Foundation says Mary Jean Eisenhower will be the featured speaker at during the group's annual America's First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy luncheon on April 11 in Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|A Commenter
|2,863
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|Not a fan at all
|264
|i gots to FART
|Sat
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|Sat
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Sat
|guest
|47
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|guest
|1,166
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC