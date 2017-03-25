Eisenhower granddaughter to honor Bet...

Eisenhower granddaughter to honor Betty Ford in Grand Rapids

21 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

President Dwight Eisenhower's granddaughter will visit Michigan next month to mark what would have been the 99th birthday of first lady Betty Ford. The Gerald Ford Presidential Foundation says Mary Jean Eisenhower will be the featured speaker at during the group's annual America's First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy luncheon on April 11 in Grand Rapids.

