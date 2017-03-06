Eight from Hope track & field earn all-region honors

Eight members of the Hope College women's and men's indoor track & field teams have earned all-region recognition from the United States Track & Field Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association for the 2017 season. Senior Erin Herrmann of Wheaton, Illinois , junior Alison Rich of Haslett, Michigan , junior Rachael Webb of Grand Rapids, Michigan , sophomore Avery Lowe of North Muskegon, Michigan , and freshman Chelsea Miskelley of Holland, Michigan were selected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.