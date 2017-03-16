EGR man's - no bit' offers end of life celebration and lesson
That's the final question Bob Eleveld is answering now. The longtime Grand Rapids area lawyer and political activist is dying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|35 min
|Righty01
|3
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|john 616
|2,852
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Thu
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC