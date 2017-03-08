Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 men in Grand Rapids

Officers were called to the intersection of Prince Street and Neland Avenue SE after several shots were fired at approximately 11:01 a.m. on March 11. One victim, who police said suffered a gunshot to his waist, was located at a residence on the 1000 block of Prince Street. Another victim was found a house on the 1000 block of Franklin Street with a gunshot wound in his leg.

