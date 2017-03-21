Dog fight at dog day care raises conc...

Dog fight at dog day care raises concern about staff protocol

Disturbing surveillance video of a dog fight that broke out at a dog day care surfaced on Facebook, generating more than 174,000 views in three days before it was taken down Tuesday. The 42 second video shows two dogs fighting at Green Paws Unlimited in Grand Rapids, located on Plainfield, mid-afternoon on Oct. 12, 2016.

