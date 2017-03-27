Docs show FBI agent was drunk armed when partner was arrested in Grand Rapids
An FBI agent was allegedly drunk and armed inside the Grand Rapids police station the same night his partner was arrested for firing shots at an officer. December 6, 2016, police arrested FBI agent Ruben Hernandez for firing at a cop outside a fitness center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Morningwood
|2,867
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|Sounds great
|190
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mon
|lol
|614
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Not a fan at all
|264
|i gots to FART
|Mar 25
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 25
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Mar 25
|guest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC