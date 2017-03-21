Distracted Teen Driver Rolls Vehicle Multiple Times Tallmadge TWP, Mi ...

Distracted Teen Driver Rolls Vehicle ...

A 16-year-old Grand Rapids teenager is in stable condition after rolling his vehicle after being distracted by his cell phone. Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Leonard just East of 42nd Avenue in Tallmadge Township around 4:16 p.m. The investigation shows that Michael Kirby was traveling eastbound on Leonard when he took his eyes off the roadway to look at his cell phone.

