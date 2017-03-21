Distracted Teen Driver Rolls Vehicle Multiple Times Tallmadge TWP, Mi ...
A 16-year-old Grand Rapids teenager is in stable condition after rolling his vehicle after being distracted by his cell phone. Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Leonard just East of 42nd Avenue in Tallmadge Township around 4:16 p.m. The investigation shows that Michael Kirby was traveling eastbound on Leonard when he took his eyes off the roadway to look at his cell phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|17 min
|Ken
|1,164
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|Sam
|46
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|TheKaisho
|263
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|NewsFan13
|2,856
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 18
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC