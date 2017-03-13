Detroit-born famed Irish singer bringing her Celtic music to Grand Rapids
The former lead singer for Cherish the Ladies on her own has recorded five solo albums and collaborated with a galaxy of Irish and Celtic musicians. Twice she's been named Irish Female Vocalist of the Decade by LiveIreland and honored as one of the Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish Music Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Edie
|2,850
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mon
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC