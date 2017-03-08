'Creatures of Light' opens at Grand Rapids Public Museum
Animals from fireflies to deep-sea squid are the focal point of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's newest exhibit. "Creatures of Light" exhibit opens on Saturday, March 11. The exhibit focuses on bioluminescent organisms and lets visitors move through a serious of luminous environments, from here on land to the depths of the sea.
