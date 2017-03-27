City officials respond to West Side w...

City officials respond to West Side worries with new zoning proposal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

This is an excerpt of the zoning map the Grand Rapids City Commission will be considering for adoption Tuesday, March 28. City staff have changed the zoning proposal west of U.S. 131 to split it into two overlay zones. The solid red shaded zone, City Center DH-2 , would allow buildings up to 10 stories tall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 9 hr T-Man 2,866
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) 18 hr Sounds great 190
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Mon lol 614
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Mar 25 Not a fan at all 264
i gots to FART Mar 25 poopit 1
are the protesters going to jump Mar 25 Uranus prober 67
Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12) Mar 25 guest 47
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC