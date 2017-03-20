'Chicks in charge': Trio talks female leadership in Grand Rapids

Thinking back 30 years to a mentor who helped her earn her current position of president and CEO of The Right Place, Birgit Klohs laughs when it is pointed out that the mentor was a man. The local economic development leader was one of three female leaders interviewed as part of the program of The Economic Club of Grand Rapids' monthly meeting on Monday, March 20. Joining Klohs on the stage was Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal.

