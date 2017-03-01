Chewbacca Mom inks book deal
Candace Payne, the Grand Prairie woman better known as Chewbacca Mom after a video of her wearing a Chewbacca mask went viral last year, now has a multi-book deal with Zondervan , a Christian publishing company out of Grand Rapids, Mich. According to Entertainment Weekly , the book -- titled "Laugh It Up! Embrace Freedom and Experience Defiant Joy" and due out Nov. 7 -- details her struggles through "poverty, shame, and depression."
