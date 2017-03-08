Catholic Central raising $10M to transform downtown campus
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School has embarked on a $10 million community-wide fundraising campaign to move forward plans to transform its Heartside neighborhood campus, officials said Wednesday, March 8. "This campaign will position our school to grow and thrive in the future," said Greg Deja, CEO and principal of the 652-student Catholic Central High School, located at 319 Sheldon Blvd. "We are thinking outside the box and transforming the learning experience by creating and unparalleled environment for students in the heart of Grand Rapids. We think our location is an asset.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ZIO DBL STD
|20
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Duder
|1,163
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC