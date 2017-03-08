Catholic Central raising $10M to tran...

Catholic Central raising $10M to transform downtown campus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School has embarked on a $10 million community-wide fundraising campaign to move forward plans to transform its Heartside neighborhood campus, officials said Wednesday, March 8. "This campaign will position our school to grow and thrive in the future," said Greg Deja, CEO and principal of the 652-student Catholic Central High School, located at 319 Sheldon Blvd. "We are thinking outside the box and transforming the learning experience by creating and unparalleled environment for students in the heart of Grand Rapids. We think our location is an asset.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) 4 hr ZIO DBL STD 20
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed SdElwood 2,849
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Tue Duder 1,163
are the protesters going to jump Mar 3 Oneal 60
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC