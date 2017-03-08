Catholic Central raising $10M to transform downtown campus

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School has embarked on a $10 million community-wide fundraising campaign to move forward plans to transform its Heartside neighborhood campus, officials said Wednesday, March 8. "This campaign will position our school to grow and thrive in the future," said Greg Deja, CEO and principal of the 652-student Catholic Central High School, located at 319 Sheldon Blvd. "We are thinking outside the box and transforming the learning experience by creating and unparalleled environment for students in the heart of Grand Rapids. We think our location is an asset.'

