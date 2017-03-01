Cascade Fire suspends youth program amid child sexually abusive activity charges
Cascade Township has suspended its Explorer program after two firefighters associated with it were charged with engaging in child sexually abusive activity with a participant. The program allowed young people ages 14 to 21 to learn about fire-fighting and emergency services by working alongside local firefighters.
