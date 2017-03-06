Calvin men's indoor track & field team lands six on USTFCCCA Great Lakes All-Region squad
Six members of the Calvin men's track and field team have been named to the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes All-Region Indoor Track and Field Team. To be named All-Region, an athlete must either be ranked in the top-5 of an individual event in the region according to final TFRRS data or be part of a top-3 relay team.
