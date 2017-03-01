Caledonia Man Airlifted After Talmadge Twp. CrashTALMADGE TWP., MI...
A 37-year-old man from the Caledonia area was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in critical condition at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after a two-car injury crash. The man's name is being withheld pending family notification.
